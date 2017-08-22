High Point Man Accused of Touching Underage Girls Arrested in Florida

GREENSBORO - A High Point man accused of lewdly touching two underage girls was arrested in Florida Monday.

Kelvin Whiteside, 46, was charged with two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child for allegedly fondling a pair of underage girls on June 22. Whiteside allegedly lured the girls to an office of a Subway restaurant on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro where he worked.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The Greensboro police department investigated the incident and developed evidence to obtain a warrant. The GPD says Whiteside was a registered sex offender in New Jersey and didn't register as a sex offender in Guilford County.

Whiteside was arrested by a corporal from the Suwannee County (Fl.) Sheriff’s Department. He is confined awaiting extradition to Greensboro.

Copyright 2017 WFMY