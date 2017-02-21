High Point Man Hit, Killed On Bike On Business I-85 Ramp

HIGH POINT — A High Point man was killed while riding his bike in a crash on a Business I-85 North ramp.

James Andrew Brennan was riding his bike on a ramp at the Brentwood Street exit when he was hit from behind by Arturo Antonio Gonzalez Gutierrez on a 2005 Nissan Sentra according to High Point Police.

Brennan was then pushed into the center lane of the road and hit by a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Charlotte Ann Haynes of Linwood, NC. Brennan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brennan's death marks the fourth traffic fatality of 2017 for High Point. An investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be filed.

