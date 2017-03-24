On Friday night, members of the High Point community will meet at the Shekinah Glory International Church in High Point to come up with solutions to cut down crime in the community. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC -- Since January 1, at least 20 people have been shot in High Point and seven people have been murdered, according to police.

To put that in perspective, there were seven total homicides in High Point all of last year!

The latest victim was 74-year-old Josie Lindsay.

High Point Police say she was gunned down in her own driveway during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

Police say Lindsay is just the latest innocent victim of an ongoing war between gangs over drugs.

Now, community leaders are calling for a change.

On Friday night, members of the community will meet at the Shekinah Glory International Church in High Point to come up with solutions to cut down crime in the community.

Organizers planned this meeting last week.

Since then, three people have been killed in High Point, and police say there were at least seven other shootings in just two days!

Pastor Bradford Lilley says the City of High Point is just not safe anymore.

“Our normal way of life has changed and been impacted by the violence. This has got to change,” said Lilley. “We have to be able to feel like we can come into our own home and be safe and not have somebody drive by and shoot into the house.”

Lilley has been the pastor at Shekinah Glory Church International for over 25 years.

Lilley says he loves his community but right now, he’s fed up, angry, and disappointed about all the violent crime happening between gangs.

“People can commit a crime, and do shootings, and then run back in the community and hide amongst us,” said Lilley. “That norm has to change. We just have to be stop being silent.”

So along with the NAACP, Pastor Lilley called a community wide meeting to discuss solutions to ending the violence.

Lilley says it’s time for the community to take the streets back.

“There used to be a time when playgrounds and basketball courts were safe havens. Everybody knew that was a safe place that a kid could go,” said Lilley. “But we can't send our kids to the playground, we can't go to the basketball court because you just never know what's going to happen."

Lilley says the gang and drug violence in High Point is not just a police problem.

He says it’s going to take the entire community to stop the shootings.

“The spike in crime and the devaluation of life itself is striking hard. It's hitting home,” said Lilley. “We're losing them to the streets. The streets are giving a better answer to them then we are. That's a shame. We have to have a better answer than the streets.”

Pastor Lilley says the goal of Friday night’s meeting is to give everyone a chance to speak their mind.

They’ve invited members of the police department, elected officials, and anybody else who’s concerned about the crime in the community.

Organizers hope the meeting will be the first step in a long range plan to end the violence once and for all.

The meeting will takes place Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Shekinah Glory International Church on Furlough Avenue in High Point.



© 2017 WFMY-TV