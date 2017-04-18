High Point PD: Arrest Made In Organized Retail Theft Bust

Mugshot: Charles Hazelwood (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Three months of investigative work by the High Point Police Department's Property Crimes Unit and other Triad agencies lead to the arrest of a man for running a fencing operation.

Officers arrested Charles Robert Hazelwood, 38, for receiving stolen property, obtaining property by false pretense, and organized retail theft.

A search warrant executed this morning at Hazelwood's address has resulted in thousands of dollars of recovered stolen property, according to police. They say the property was stolen from numerous businesses in the area.

High Point Police say this investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Hazelwood is being held in the Guilford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

