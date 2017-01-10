High Point Police Officer Dragged During Traffic Stop

Police lights.

HIGH PONT, N.C. -- A High Point police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car.

High Point police say, during a traffic stop, Officer David Six smelled marijuana in Maurice Pryce's car. Police say Pryce started his car and when six reached in to stop him price took off.

Officer Six was dragged one-fourth of a mile. The car hit a rock before overturning into water on a golf course. Six injured his back but will be okay. His partner hurt his knee trying to get him out of the car, but he'll be okay too.

Pryce is facing several charges including attempted first degree murder, flee and eluding arrest, injury to real property, reckless driving to endanger and possession of marijuana.

