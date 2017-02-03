High Point Salvation Army Warns Public About Possible Scheme

Boxes of food sit in the Salvation Army of High Point's food pantry. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Salvation Army of High Point is warning the public about a possible scheme reported this week.

Capt. Bobby Jackson says he got a call from a concerned citizen. The man told him he gave money to two people who came to his front door, claiming to be with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

"They said they were with the Boys and Girls Club," Jackson said. "And, they had an ID badge that said 'Boys and Girls Club' on it."

The problem is, that isn't how the organization operates.

"We do not go door to door," Jackson said.

The report came from a neighborhood off Piedmont Parkway in High Point. Jackson says the caller -- and several of his neighbors -- did give money to the people, who said they were collecting donations to provide mammograms for local women.

Jackson says it's a shame that someone would prey on people's generosity.

"It bothers me that someone may be taking advantage of those kind individuals who really care and want to make a difference,” he said. “Now, their money may be going to some individual, versus an organization that can really make a difference in our community."

While the Salvation Army does not go door to door for donations, the organization might call or send you mail. If you ever have a question about someone asking for donations, call the Salvation Army of High Point at 336-881-5400.

A representative from the High Point Police Department says officers have not received any fraud reports related to these incidents.

