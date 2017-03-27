WFMY
Close

High Point Toddler Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself: Police

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 1:57 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

HIGH POINT, NC -- A two-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head on Saturday. 

The High Point Police Department says the shooting happened on Filbert Place about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. EMS took two-year-old Benson Jones to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police tell WFMY News 2 the shooting appeared to be accidental. They also say he was on the front porch with his father at the time of the shooting.

Police are not looking for a suspect. 

There is no word on charges. The investigation is still ongoing. 

© 2017 WFMY-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories