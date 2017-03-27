High Point Toddler Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself: Police

Two-year-old Benson Jones. (Photo: Stepvoni Walker, Custom)

HIGH POINT, NC -- A two-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head on Saturday.

The High Point Police Department says the shooting happened on Filbert Place about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. EMS took two-year-old Benson Jones to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police tell WFMY News 2 the shooting appeared to be accidental. They also say he was on the front porch with his father at the time of the shooting.

Police are not looking for a suspect.

There is no word on charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

