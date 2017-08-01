High Point Woman Wins $515,087 Cash 5 Jackpot

RALEIGH - A High Point woman got a lot richer on Monday.

Amy Bethea bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Main Way on South Main Street in High Point and claimed a $515,087 Cash 5 jackpot.

Bethea beat 1 in 749,398 odds to match all five numbers in the July 26 drawing.

After required state and federal taxes, she took home $357,980.

Monday’s Cash 5 drawing has an estimated top prize of $120,000.

