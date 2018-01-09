High Speed Chase On I-85 Ends In Crash After Shooting, Jewelry Store Robbery: Police

Thomasville Police say Avis' Fine Jewelry was robbed Tuesday afternoon. WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: WFMY)

THOMASVILLE, NC - A jewelry store robbery and shooting in Thomasville preceded a high speed chase where the suspects crashed on I-85 Tuesday.

Police say Avis' Fine Jewelry on Randolph Street was robbed and at least one person involved was armed. A witness who followed the suspects was shot after a confrontation. No employees were shot. Police have three in custody and are looking for possibly one more suspect.

One person was shot in the neck during a confrontation and is being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The suspects drove away after the shooting.

Thomasville Police said the chase went through Thomasville to I-85 southbound toward Lexington. After the crash, three people were taken into custody.

The name of the person shot wasn't released because the next of kin hasn't been notified. The witness who was shot is stable at the hospital.

East Davidson High School was briefly on lockdown. TPD says there are three different crime scenes.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY