High Speed Chase on I-85 Ends with Crash Into Barrier

Lisa Marie Ryan, Chad Ryan Moser (GCSO)

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office chased a car with a wanted passenger Wednesday morning on I-85 that ended with the car hitting a barricade.

Two from Greensboro were arrested after the chase. The car's owner, Lisa Marie Ryan, was arrested for outstanding felony drug warrants. Cad Moser, the driver, was hit with multiple charges, including Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest and Careless and Reckless Driving.

The chase began around 8:30 when a Randleman police officer tried to pull over a 2011 Nissan Altima for having a wanted person in the car. The driver of the Altima entered Guilford County on I-85, where the GCSO joined the chase. The getaway driver tried to evade a running road block and crashed after hitting the interior wall.

A GCSO car was damaged in addition to the Altima. There were no injuries. The N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

