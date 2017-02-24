One Dead In Crash Involving Southern Guilford High Students: Highway Patrol

Troopers on scene at Southern Guilford High after crash involving students. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Highway Patrol says one person has died in a car crash near Southern Guilford High on Friday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says the accident was a one-car collision. The car crash involved students from the school, according to Guilford County Schools.

Officers outside Southern Guilford High School. We're told an car accident happened earlier involving students @WFMY pic.twitter.com/iXUfjSfYz1 — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) February 24, 2017

However, it’s unclear how many students were in the car at the time of the crash on Wall Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

