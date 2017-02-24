WFMY
One Dead In Crash Involving Southern Guilford High Students: Highway Patrol

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:31 PM. EST February 24, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Highway Patrol says one person has died in a car crash near Southern Guilford High on Friday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says the accident was a one-car collision. The car crash involved students from the school, according to Guilford County Schools.

However, it’s unclear how many students were in the car at the time of the crash on Wall Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

