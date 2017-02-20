$500 Reward Offered for Hit-And-Run Info

Dorien Pearsall

GREENSBORO — The NC Trooper's Association is offering a $500 reward for information in the hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old Dorien Pearsall last week.

Master Trooper Chris Knox with the State Highway Patrol says they've passed out around 400 flyers, gone door to door following up on leads and hit social media hard to find potential suspects with no luck.

In a release sent Monday morning, Knox says the reward is in addition to the reward offered by the Guilford County Crime Stoppers.

Officials say Pearsall was hit by a car traveling south on Ward Road from East Market Street around 11:10 p.m. last Thursday. Pearsall was later pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital shortly before midnight. Guilford Country Schools' Spokesperson Nora Murray said Pearsall attended Eastern Guilford Middle School and students and staff have been told. He also played football at Peeler Rec Center.

The car involved is believed to be a dark blue BMW 7 Series with damage to the right front head lamp, right front quarter panel and right side mirror.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the N.C. State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500 or 1-800-445-8621.

