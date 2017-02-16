Some NC Businesses Closing Thursday For 'A Day Without Immigrants'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Businesses nationwide are shuttering their doors Thursday to protest President Trump's immigration policy.

In Charlotte, Compare Foods has announced all seven of their locations will be closed. There are also a number of other local businesses participating, including Plaza Midwood's Pint Central and Boost Mobile in East Charlotte. Local schools may also be affected as parents may be keeping children of immigrant families home.

On social media, hundreds are posting about local businesses and individuals who will be purposely staying home and skipping work on Thursday.

"It's going to hurt a lot of businesses and especially the economy," Antonio Acuna said. "But it's for a good cause."

Acuna is willingly giving up a day's profits to participate in "Un Dia Sin Immigrantes," or "A Day Without Immigrants."

The movement, Acuna said, is meant to show the entire country how large and involved the Hispanic population is.

"Grocery stores, meat markets, doctors, lawyers-- every single business is hurt," he said. "We hope, I hope, that by doing this they see that we are important to this community. Not only our presence but our economic presence, as well."

Paul Castillo says it's also about showing solidarity for the Hispanic community.

"We're losing money," Castillo said, "but we don't want to lose our customers or our employees. Hispanic people, Mexican people, people from South America, we've known them for all these years and now we see them out to the streets and they're scared. They feel persecuted, you know?"

The movement doesn't only call for businesses to close down on the 16th, it also calls for all immigrants to stay home, not spend money online or in stores, close their businesses and not attend school or classes.

A rally has also been planned for noon Thursday at Marshall Park.

No matter the outcome, Castillo and Acuna said the most important thing is to show their community and families that they aren't alone.

"We just want to let them know that we are with them," Castillo said.

"I consider every single Hispanic as part of my family," Acuna said. "I support them 100-percent, and that's the reason we're closing on Thursday."

