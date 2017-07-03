Hit By A Drunk Driver: Fourth Of July Hardest Holiday For Greensboro Family

W. Florida St. in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's not something anyone wants to do. Relive one of the worst days of their lives.

"I just never had the heart to come through here."

But Butch Poole is back at W. Florida Street, the cross walk before Freeman Mill Road. A memory with so much pain, but so many blessings at the same time.

"She's still living," Poole says. "Thank god."

A drunk driver hit Butch's sister,Pamela, on the Fourth of July back in 1989 as she was crossing the street with 2 of her young kids.

"Apparently she just knew what was going to happen and she just slung them out of the way."

The quick move that likely saved her children left her paralyzed and in a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

"He's gone," Poole says referring to the driver. "The only thing that matters to me is my niece and my nephew and my sister are still alive."

Butch says the driver went to jail for hitting his sister, but that's not who he wants to think about. He wants to think about his sister and all she's accomplished. Despite the accident, she went on to raise her 3 children and see several grandkids come into this world.

Butch brought his homegrown flowers to the intersection where she was struck, a tribute to his sister, but also a sobering reminder for everyone to think twice.

"This is the toughest part. Not Christmas, not Thanksgiving, but the Fourth of July," Poole says. "Because my sister, she didn't deserve to get ran over like she did."

