Holden Beach Mailbox Filled With Memories And Love Stories

Memory Mailbox located at Holden Beach, NC Pic. WWAY (Photo: Custom)

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. -- Amongst the sea shells, sand dunes, and ocean life you’ll find a special mailbox at Holden Beach.

However, it’s just one of a few located at the beach. The special mailboxes are called “Holden Golden Memory Mailboxes.”

Inside the mailboxes you’ll find notebooks and pens. The notebooks are filled with love stories, family memories, and words of inspiration and hope.

The newest one is in Sailfish Park and you can drive right up to it. The mailboxes are for anyone who wants to write and share a special message with the world.

There’s another mailbox located on the west end in a gated community.

