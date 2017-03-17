Holly Hill Mall In Burlington Placed On Lockdown, SWAT Team On Scene

Breaking (Photo: WFMY)

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have evacuated the Holly Hill Mall in Burlington and have also placed it on lockdown.

That’s after police received an emergency call Friday afternoon about a possible man in the mall with a gun. Burlington Police Chief Verdeck said someone ran out of a store yelling “there’s a man with a gun.”

The SWAT team is at the mall as police investigate. Right now, there have been no reports of shots fired at the mall. Police are asking citizens to avoid the area.

Officers are at Holly Hill Mall investigating shots heard. No suspects or victims located. Avoid area. We will advise when it's clear. — Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) March 17, 2017

