Holly Hill Mall In Burlington Placed On Lockdown, SWAT Team On Scene

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:34 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have evacuated the Holly Hill Mall in Burlington and have also placed it on lockdown.

That’s after police received an emergency call Friday afternoon about a possible man in the mall with a gun. Burlington Police Chief Verdeck said someone ran out of a store yelling “there’s a man with a gun.”

The SWAT team is at the mall as police investigate. Right now, there have been no reports of shots fired at the mall. Police are asking citizens to avoid the area. 

 

