Holly Hill Mall Opens To Shoppers After Lockdown

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have reopened Holly Hill Mall in Burlington after it was placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun.
Police said they received an emergency call Friday afternoon about a possible man in the mall with a gun.
Burlington Police Assistant Chief Verdeck said someone ran out of a store yelling “there’s a man with a gun.” The SWAT team quickly responded and evacuated the mall.
.@BurlingtonNC_PD investigating reports of shots fired at Holly Hill Mall. Police say No evidence of shots fired. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/I6jjACxiyS— Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) March 17, 2017
Capt. Long with @BurlingtonNC_PD says the 911 call came in as a "shooter" at the mall. Police haven't found any evidence of a shooting @WFMY pic.twitter.com/3e8TIpCPxE— Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) March 17, 2017
Assistant Chief Verdeck said there were no shots fired and also no victims.
