Holly Hill Mall Opens To Shoppers After Lockdown

March 17, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have reopened Holly Hill Mall in Burlington after it was placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun. 

Police said they received an emergency call Friday afternoon about a possible man in the mall with a gun.

Burlington Police Assistant Chief Verdeck said someone ran out of a store yelling “there’s a man with a gun.” The SWAT team quickly responded and evacuated the mall.

Assistant Chief Verdeck said there were no shots fired and also no victims. 


