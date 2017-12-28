Home Heating Hacks To Beat The Cold: Which Work, Which Don't

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's freezing cold and you want to stay warm.

When the temps drop, you might try to come up with some creative ideas to keep your home warm.

Some tricks work, while others can be a major bust.

You should never use your oven to heat up the house.

Fire officials say it could cause several issues, like carbon monoxide poisoning, someone could get burned, or a home fire.

The heat does not properly circulate throughout the home either.

Some people might run a hot shower in hopes that the warm pipes will radiate heat in the house.

Experts say you're just wasting water and the excessive water usage could cause mold and mildew problems.

When it comes to your heating system, you should never close air vents in rooms to heat other parts of your house more.

HVAC experts say if you take air away from one room, it could make the blower run harder and it's harder on the heating system.

If the heat is not circulating properly throughout your home, you should talk to a HVAC professional about air balancing and air flow.

Here are some things you can do to keep your home warm:

Put plastic on the windows. It works as an extra layer of insulation.

Close blinds or curtains to keep warm air inside the house.

Shut doors to trap the heat and keep the cold out.

Keep the thermostat set to one temperature. Don't go back and forth.

Get the heating system serviced at the beginning of Fall to prepare it for the cold.

Keep filter clean.

Change filter every three months.

