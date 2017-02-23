Triad Homeless Man Attacked Under Bridge Out Of ICU

Arthur "Bill" Bloxham Jr. (Photo: Reynolda Manor Public Library, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Winston-Salem man attacked under a bridge in January is out of ICU.

Bill Bloxham's family tells WFMY News 2 that he is now in a brain injury rehab and he doesn't need anymore surgery. Bloxham's family says he's expected to make a full recovery.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says the assault happened on Glade Street back on Jan. 16 in the early morning hours. Officers found 59-year-old Arthur William Bloxham, Jr., badly beaten, under a bridge.

Bloxham reported to officers that he was sleeping under the bridge when a group of teenagers began to beat him.

Police say four teenagers were involved with the attack. Three of the suspects are Reynolds High School Students. The three students each face felony charges. Police haven't named the fourth suspect.

