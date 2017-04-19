WFMY
Homeless Man Beaten By Teens Doing Better, Family Says

Homeless Winston Salem Attacked In January Is Improving

WFMY 11:24 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem homeless man who was brutally beaten by a group of teenagers is doing better, a family member told WFMY News 2. 
 
Bill Bloxham's sister in law says he's walking and building strength.
 
 
He can walk without his walker and has been released from speech therapy - but he's still in physical and occupational therapy.
 
Bloxham will always have a brain injury - and if hit in the head again - it could cause severe brain damage.
 
Police say a group of teenagers beat him while he was sleeping under a bridge in January. 
 

