Homeless Man Likely Froze to Death in Salisbury: Police

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

SALISBURY, N.C.--Police believe a homeless man froze to death under a bridge in North Carolina.

The Salisbury Post reports that a relative found 74-year-old Robert Clarence Doyle under a bridge early Sunday morning, when the temperature was in the teens.

Police reports say the victim's brother knew he was there but hadn't spoken with him in a few days. The newspaper says the two last spoke Jan. 11 by phone.

Related | Burlington Man Freezes to Death While Walking to Church: Police

The brother told police that Doyle had a number of health issues and would not seek help.

Police Lt. Greg Beam says it's believed that Doyle died as a result of exposure to the cold weather.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press