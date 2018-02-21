HondaJet Most Delivered Jet in its Category for 2017

Honda Aircraft Company announced today that it will showcase the HondaJet at the 2017 Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition Pic. HondaJet (Photo: Custom)

Honda Aircraft announced HondaJet was the most delivered jet in its category for 2017 Wednesday.

Based on figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Honda Aircraft delivered 43 jets in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The company says it's increasing production and currently manufacturing the aircraft at four per month at its headquarters in Greensboro.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY