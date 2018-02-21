HondaJet Most Delivered Jet in its Category for 2017

Honda Aircraft announced HondaJet was the most delivered jet in its category for 2017 Wednesday.
Based on figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Honda Aircraft delivered 43 jets in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.
The company says it's increasing production and currently manufacturing the aircraft at four per month at its headquarters in Greensboro.
