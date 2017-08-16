HondaJet Most-Delivered Jet in its Category

GREENSBORO — Honda Aircraft Company today announced that the HondaJet was the most-delivered jet in its category for the first half of 2017, as reported by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.

Honda Aircraft delivered 24 aircraft to customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and countries in Europe during the first six months of 2017. The company is steadily ramping up production to meet customer demand, and is currently manufacturing the aircraft at a rate of about four per month at its world headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Our customers are extremely pleased with the performance, comfort and superior fit and finish of the HondaJet.

The HondaJet is very high tech, sporty aircraft and it is like a flying, high precision sports car,” said Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. “We want to create new value in business aviation and I hope to see many more HondaJets flying all over the world.”

