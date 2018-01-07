Horse Rescued From Frozen Davie County Pond

A horse is rescued from a frozen pond in Mocksville. (Photo: Custom)

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- The freezing temperatures proved to be treacherous for a horse in Davie County.

Lt. Bob Dewitt with the Davie County Sheriff's Office says Animal Control was called to a pond on Buck Seaford Road in Mocksville Friday morning for a horse rescue.

He says the horse walked out onto the frozen pond, fell down, slipped through the ice and couldn't get back up. Animal Control, along with the Mocksville Fire Department and Davie County Rescue Squad were able to get to the horse safely and bring it back to dry land.

Lt. Dewitt says the horse's blanket was partially frozen by the time they were able to get the horse out of the water. He says the horse's owner called their vet who came to help assist in the rescue.

The horse was given a new blanket and taken to a heated stable. The horse is expected to make a full recovery.



© 2018 WFMY-TV