Hot, Muggy Summer Nights Bring Out More Bugs in Triad

TRIAD, NC -- Hot, sticky weather has been making things a little uncomfortable in the Triad to start the summer.

As if staying cool and keeping hydrated isn’t enough to worry about during the day, the heat brings out another pesky problem at night.

Experts say summer evenings are prime time for roaches, moths, beetles, and other flying bugs.

Scott McNeely with McNeely Pest Control in Winston-Salem says they've been getting more calls about insects this year than most summers.

“If you get a good summer rain and a muggy, nasty night, that's when the bugs are flying,” said McNeely. “A lot of these insects are going to be outside and stay outside but there are a few however that will follow you in. And if they get inside, they think they've hit pay dirt. It's a great happy place to be.”

Bugs are a lot like vampires, according to McNeely.

During the day, they hide out in the shade.

At night, they’re on the move, flying around, looking for a mate.

Summer is breeding season and McNeely says the bugs don’t have much time.

Most insects only live for about one year.

“They have a very short span when they are alive as adults,” said McNeely. “They have a big sense of urgency to find a mate so they are very actively moving around and a lot of that happens during the evenings.”

To keep bugs away from your home, McNeely says you should check your windows and doors for gaps.

Use tape or even a towel to make sure the gaps are sealed tight enough to keep the bugs out.

Instead of using a porch light, McNeely recommends putting a light in your front yard and shine it back towards the house -- that way the bugs aren’t right at your door.

“They are attracted to light. Whether it's out in the parking lot, under a streetlight, or the light on your home,” said McNeely. “A lot of times, what we tell customers is to try to have a light facing towards the building but away from the building and that will actually drive the bugs away.”

Roaches, moths, and beetles don't bite.

McNeely says they're mainly just a nuisance.

But they can cause health problems if they contaminate your food.

