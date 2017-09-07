Hotels Filling Up As Hurricane Irma Evacuees Head North

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Tonight, people are evacuating from Irma's path, and they all have to go somewhere. Many are heading to Triad hotels and motels. But, rooms are filling up fast.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a number of hotels in Greensboro Thursday, and they all seem to be echoing the same thing: phones have been ringing off the hook all day with people looking for a place to stay.

Soon, parking lots and rooms will be at capacity. One manager at the Comfort Inn off Wendover Avenue says they are 98 percent booked tomorrow through Tuesday. She started getting calls from evacuees earlier this week.

“People were calling, saying we are evacuating from Florida, and we have Irma coming up, and it's really scary, everybody's really scared,” said Amna Irshad.

Greensboro's Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that they've heard many hotels are booking up quickly, and not just for the National Folk Festival starting Friday. Irma is playing a role.

“I’ve had a couple calls where people say please tell me you have a room available this weekend,” Irshad explained, “Usually I'm like I got you, until now. I don't because we’re sold out.”

To help evacuations along - the State Department of Transportation is suspending all major road work and lane closures tomorrow at 7 p.m.

However, it’s still unclear exactly how Irma will impact us here in the Triad. Because of that, many first responder teams are still in limbo.

“We're preparing resources, we're putting response crews on standby, we're positioning resources across the state once we know where the most serious impacts will be,” said Governor Roy Cooper earlier Thursday.

The State's Emergency Management representatives say while Greensboro will likely be one of 3 staging areas across the state. Meantime, the Greensboro Swift Water Rescue team will meet tomorrow to figure out their plans. Duke Energy is holding off on staging areas right now - and won't make plans until a more concrete track for Irma is determined.

