Household Items That Could Help On Snowy Roads

GREENSBORO, NC -- When it snows in the Triad, officials suggest staying off the roads. But some of you may have to go to work so staying safe on the roads is the priority.

There are a few things you'll want to make sure you have in your car:

An ice scraper

A flashlight

A fully charged phone charger

A shovel

Extra clothes

WFMY News 2 found there are some things that may be in your kitchen cabinets that you can organize in advance to help you handle any snowy roads.

Cooking spray -You can use it on your car doors to keep them from freezing shut or on a shovel so ice doesn't build up on it

Vinegar - Spraying white vinegar on the windows the night before a snow could prevent icing. You can also put a mixture of three parts vinegar to one part water in a spray bottle to make a cheap Do-It-Yourself de-icer blend.

Cardboard/Kitty Litter - Break down all those boxes from the holidays and stick some in the car. If you get stuck and put the cardboard or kitty litter under your tire to help you get traction.

Don't forget, don't leave your car running, if you can't see it! Police say it'll be a target for thieves.

