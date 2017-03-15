How a Winston-Salem Brewery Uses IPAs to Inspire Change

Craft Happiness IPA series. (Courtesy of Foothills Brewing)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem wants people to enjoy a great IPA. They also want people to consider helping to make a change in their communities.

The brewery’s new Craft Happiness IPA series aims to raise awareness about human, animal and environmental needs. Throughout the first part of 2017, several IPAs were and will be released, with proceeds from that month of sales going to charities and other non-profits.

In January, the first in the series, Domicile, was released. The IPA focused on homelessness and affordable housing, according to Ray Goodrich, Director of Marketing for Foothills Brewing.

The next in the series, Haven IPA, was released on February 17th, with proceeds going to animals rescues and shelters.

On March 15th, the Forsyth Humane Society be at the tasting room and a portion of the proceeds will benefit FHS. Goodrich said they will spread the love by giving to multiple charities under the umbrella cause. But, he added, if people don’t like IPAs, they can always find another way to help.

“Even though we are giving a percentage of the proceeds to charities, it’s really about raising awareness in communities. Okay, so you don’t like IPAs or you live in Asheboro, well, animal shelters and rescues across the state need help. Donate some newspaper, bring them a bag of dog food. We want you inspire people to make change in their communities.”

The next IPA in the series will focus on environment and trail maintenance. The Craft Happiness IPAs will be on draft and bottles will be sold throughout North Carolina.

