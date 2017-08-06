How Does The Lime Bike Share Program Work?

Lime Bike

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Need a ride? There's an app for that. It's called "LimeBike."

It lets you rent a bike for $1 per half hour.

You can ride it anytime and your first ride is free.

Lime Bike is already offered at UNC Greensboro for students.

It's only 50 cents for them.

You will be seeing more of those shareable bikes in the coming months.

The company will be delivering 800 additional bikes to the city of Greensboro.

Here's some details if you're still not sure how the Lime Bike Share Program works:

Download the LimeBike App. Find a bike around town using the map on the app. Insert your credit card information on the app to rent the bike. Unlock the bike by scanning the QR Code. Enjoy the ride. Once you're done, lock the bike.

