How Much Could Your Bill Go Up; Duke Energy Hike By The Numbers

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 300 Million. 13 percent. 18 percent. 3 Billion.

There are so many numbers to digest with the Duke Energy rate hike request.

If you don't pay close attention - it's easy to get confused.

We want to make it simple for you to understand.

As we covered the Duke Energy protest yesterday, we were just like you -- overwhelmed by the numbers, which is why we wanted to spend today seeing how it affects us at our homes, and you at yours.

Across the state Duke Energy wants to raise prices about 13 percent on average.

But, there is a catch. For you at home, to keep your lights on, they want the bill to go up nearly 17 percent, but for that industry down the road it's only going to be an increase of about nine percent for them to keep their lights on.

"Just as customers help pay for the construction and operation of these plants, they also pay for the closure," said Meredith Archie, a Duke Energy Spokesperson.

Duke Energy representatives were in Greensboro Wednesday night to hear the public's opinion about the possible rate increase. The company says this is the normal cost of moving forward toward cleaner and more renewable energy.

While some folks say they understand a small increase, but 17 percent is just not feasible.

"Reduce the amount of this unreasonable, inconsiderate rate increase."

Here's how the rate hike would affect your wallet.

If your monthly bill right now is $103, you would end up paying $122 if the rate hike goes through.

That's an extra $19 a month, which translates into almost 230 extra bucks a year.

Now, this rate hike isn't official yet, but Duke Energy representatives say they hope to have a decision from the Utilities Commission by the end of the Spring.

