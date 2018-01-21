How The Government Shutdown Impacts You

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Even if you don't work for the government, you'll be feeling the impacts of the shutdown in ways you might not even realize.

"It means that some essential government services will probably not be operating," Representative Virgina Foxx, R-NC, said Sunday.

One way you may feel the shutdown is when you go to file your taxes.

Like most government agencies, the IRS had to furlough employees.

It's running with 43.5% of its normal staff just as tax season is about to open, according to the organization's shutdown contingency plan.

According to the contingency plan, the IRS will not issue tax refunds during the shutdown and the agency's helpline will be closed.

This could be a big issue for taxpayers filing for the first time under the new tax code. They won't be able to call the IRS for help navigating the new system.

This year's already deadly flu season could get even worse because of the shutdown, according to doctors.

The CDC will continue to track the spread of the flu but the process could be slower.

According to the Department of Health and Human Service's contingency plan, 37% of CDC employees will work while the government is shutdown.

"Limits on CDC staff resources under the lapse would result in more time to review, analyze, and report out public health information," the plan says.

The issuing of passports could also be impacted by the government shutdown.

The State Department's passport services rely on fees and on federal funds. The department may be able to continue to issue passports for at least a short time, but if this drags on applications could be delayed.



