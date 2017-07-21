How To Deal With Bats In Your Home

MOCKSVILLE, NC - Pest control crews are treating one Mocksville home for an unusual problem: Bats.

Bats are most active in the summer and experts say they look for quiet, dark places to sleep like attics, as they have in the Mocksville home. Bats can be useful in eating mosquitos and other bugs, but also dangerous as they can carry rabies. If their droppings pile up, they can develop harmful fungus.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

It's illegal to kill bats since they're a protected species. By law, crews must trap them and release them back into the wild.

Crews use a funnel-like tool called a "bat cone" for trapping. The bats can fly out but they can't fly back in. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/2vmbMmkksP — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) July 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY