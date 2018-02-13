How To Stop Awkward Questions

Overreacting Young Woman (Photo: Thinkstock, 2013 Scott Griessel/Creatista)

It’s natural to ask people questions when you’re getting to know them. But, are some questions taboo? Meaning that you shouldn’t ask. Such as “when are you going to have kids?” Or, “Are you married?” And the better question is how should you deal with it?

A question is considered insensitive because of perspective. Think about it. If you’re asked when you’re going to have kids are you’re currently pregnant or you and your partner want kids that’s an easy answer. But, if you’re having problems having kids or your partner doesn't want kids or you're headed to divorce court then not so much. Questions like – when you’re going to start a family, are you married, seem benign, but can be loaded to some people.

There are different ways to answer the question. You can tell the truth. Change the subject, ignore the question or chose not to talk about it. Don't feel like you have to answer the question because you don't. It's okay to take a few seconds to decide what you want to say.

It's natural to get defensive and say something like, "what's that got to do with anything?" When you evade a question that you're inviting trouble because you're adding secrecy to a seemingly natural question from the other person's point of view. They might wonder what's the big deal or wonder what you're hiding. A direct response or changing topics is the better way to deal with it.

How would you handle awkward questions? Let me know on my Facebook page, Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert or on Twitter at blancacobb.

© 2018 WFMY-TV