HPU Students Heading To Presidential Inauguration

HIGH POINT, NC -- Twelve students from High Point University will be making the trip to Washington, D.C. this week to see President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"To stand on the national mall and watch a president be sworn in you are part of history and I wanted my students to have that opportunity," group leader Dr. Brandon Lenoir said.

Students from both political parties will attend the historic event. Erik Daniels is president of the HPU College Democrats Club.

"As a democrat I’m not happy with the election results but as a person interested in the politics it’s incredible to witness history like that," he said.

Sarah Moss leads the republicans.

"It's really surreal because everything we worked for really in our first election cycle paid off," she said.

The students were chosen based on essays they wrote detailing how they would share their inauguration experience. They'll be writing newspaper articles, blogging and putting video stories together to show other students and community members.

"We can sit in the classroom and talk about these things are we can go do them. I believe fully in experiential learning," Dr. Lenoir said. "Being able to stand there and be part of the event is so much more than watching it on television."

The students had a busy election season from organizing debate watch parties to going to the national party conventions.

"The election is obviously very intense and busy but it’s a great way to get involved," Daniels said.

The inauguration is Friday, January 20th on the US Capitol steps. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend.

