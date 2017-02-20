Randolph Co. Jobs Fair: 40 Companies, On-Spot Hiring

ASHEBORO, NC -- Nearly 40 Triad-area employers will set up shop at Randolph County Community College this Tuesday to inform, interview and potentially hire prospective new employees.

The wide-ranging companies are looking to fill a variety of positions in manufacturing, teaching, driving, healthcare, IT, law enforcement and more.

The jobs fair is Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center (inside CEIC building on the RCC campus). The address is 413 Industrial Park Avenue in Asheboro. Follow the signs for parking and entry.

The Southeastern Economic and Education Leadership Consortium (SEELC) and RCC's 10th-annual Fountain-Luria Student Leadership Academy worked together to organize the event. They advise attendees to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes, as some employers could hire on the spot.

Employers committed so far:

New! Clapp's Convalescent Nursing Home

New! Flamex Inc.

New! GFM Industries, LLC

New! CID Attachments

New! Lowes Hardware of Asheboro

Asheboro Alarm & Electric Inc.

Universal Heathcare of Ramseur

Bayada Home Health Care

Elastic Therapy Inc.

Timken

Rheem Sales

NC Works Career Center

Pugh Funeral Home

Energizer Holdings

Mohawk Industries

Sapona Plastics

Acme-McCrary

Liberty Trailers

Triad Corrugated Metal, Inc.

PEMMCO Mfg.

Genesis Healthcare Woodland Hill Center

Cross Road Retirement Community

NC Highway Patrol

Klaussner

Lawrence Industries

Randolph County Government

Lowes Foods of Asheboro

Asheboro City Schools (hiring teaching and classified positions- cafeteria staff, bus drivers, etc.)

Asheboro Police Department

Ash-Rand Rescue

Charter Furniture

Hospice of Randolph County

Piedmont Triad Ambulance & Rescue

Randolph County Emergency Services

Randolph County School System (hiring teaching and classified positions- cafeteria staff, bus drivers, etc.)

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Technimark

Trinity Furniture

