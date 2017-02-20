Randolph Co. Jobs Fair: 40 Companies, On-Spot Hiring

ASHEBORO, NC -- Nearly 40 Triad-area employers will set up shop at Randolph County Community College this Tuesday to inform, interview and potentially hire prospective new employees.
The wide-ranging companies are looking to fill a variety of positions in manufacturing, teaching, driving, healthcare, IT, law enforcement and more.
The jobs fair is Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center (inside CEIC building on the RCC campus). The address is 413 Industrial Park Avenue in Asheboro. Follow the signs for parking and entry.
The Southeastern Economic and Education Leadership Consortium (SEELC) and RCC's 10th-annual Fountain-Luria Student Leadership Academy worked together to organize the event. They advise attendees to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes, as some employers could hire on the spot.
Employers committed so far:
- New! Clapp's Convalescent Nursing Home
- New! Flamex Inc.
- New! GFM Industries, LLC
- New! CID Attachments
- New! Lowes Hardware of Asheboro
- Asheboro Alarm & Electric Inc.
- Universal Heathcare of Ramseur
- Bayada Home Health Care
- Elastic Therapy Inc.
- Timken
- Rheem Sales
- NC Works Career Center
- Pugh Funeral Home
- Energizer Holdings
- Mohawk Industries
- Sapona Plastics
- Acme-McCrary
- Liberty Trailers
- Triad Corrugated Metal, Inc.
- PEMMCO Mfg.
- Genesis Healthcare Woodland Hill Center
- Cross Road Retirement Community
- NC Highway Patrol
- Klaussner
- Lawrence Industries
- Randolph County Government
- Lowes Foods of Asheboro
- Asheboro City Schools (hiring teaching and classified positions- cafeteria staff, bus drivers, etc.)
- Asheboro Police Department
- Ash-Rand Rescue
- Charter Furniture
- Hospice of Randolph County
- Piedmont Triad Ambulance & Rescue
- Randolph County Emergency Services
- Randolph County School System (hiring teaching and classified positions- cafeteria staff, bus drivers, etc.)
- Randolph County Sheriff's Office
- Technimark
- Trinity Furniture
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs