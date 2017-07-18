Human Remains Found Outside Winston-Salem Apartments

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

WINSTON-SALEM - Human remains were found outside of a Winston-Salem apartment complex Monday night after police went to check on a 40-year-old woman.

Winston-Salem police went for a welfare check at Willow Creek apartments on Stagecoach Road and couldn't find her. They found remains in some nearby woods that were decomposing. Police couldn't identify the body because of the decomposition. The woman's name is being withheld.

The death is considered suspicious although no cause of death has been determined. The name will be released when identified and family members have been notified of her death.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

