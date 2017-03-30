Human Skeleton Remains Found In Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, NC -- The Surry County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone found human skeleton remains in a wooded area Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office says the person found the remains on a farm located at the end of LynnHaven Road in Mount Airy.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. Deputies have not identified the remains.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

