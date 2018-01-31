Human Skull Found In NC A Mystery As Investigators Wait For DNA Results

Picture of a human skull residents in Perquimans County, North Carolina, said they found on Saturday. The skull has been sent to the medical examiner in an attempt to identify it. (Photo: Submitted Photo)

HERTFORD, N.C. (WVEC) — Police said a resident found a human skull near a housing development center on Saturday in Perquimans County.

Perquimans County Sheriff said they haven’t identified the skull yet, but a possibility could be one of the two boaters who disappeared in the water close to where the skull was found.

Sheriff White also suggested it could also be Kelvin Singleton who escaped from law enforcement in 2017. His body was later found headless in Bertie County.

Four Virginia Beach residents found the skull along Albemarle Sound on Saturday morning.

Glenn Huntzberger is one of the four who were out collecting drift wood. He said his friend Loyd was the one who found the skull about a quarter of the way in on the embankment.

"At one point he climbed up the bank and he was walking up on top of there and he just saw it just laying there," said Huntzberger.

"I saw this glinting thing on the ground and I thought it can’t be a skull, " said Loyd. He said, " if you looked at it closely there were some moss on it like I’ve been there for a while."

Sheriff Shelby White said the medical examiner is hoping to identify the remains through dental records and DNA testing.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WVEC-TV