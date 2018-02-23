Hundreds Walk Out Of Class At Grimsley High School In Protest Of Gun Violence

Grimsley High Students Protesting (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Between 400, and 500 students walked out of class today at Grimsley High School.

Another 76 also walked out at Page High School in Greensboro.

They walked out today, in a protest against gun violence.

Student organizers say they want gun reform, and they want it now.

At the rally at Grimsley, several students stood up sharing what they believed. One girl saying "Nobody needs to die at 14, or 6, or any other age," and "We all have a purpose!"

Students won't face any consequences and were actually supported by Principals, and the Superintendent.

They say this was an incredible learning experience for the kids -- and they are proud of them.

