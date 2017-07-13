Hundreds Without Power In Winston-Salem

Electrician working on power lines, stock image. (Photo: Arman Davtyan, Thinkstock)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Hundreds of people are without power in Winston-Salem and that means no air conditioning in this heat.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said a vehicle hit a power pole on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem that led to the outages. No one was hurt in the crash.

Duke Energy Outage Map

Police ask if you’re driving in the area to watch out for Duke Energy crews working to restore power.

Duke Energy reports the power should return by 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

