Hurricane Harvey Could Impact Gas Prices In The Triad, NC

As Hurricane Harvey looms over the Texas Gulf Coast, drivers in North Carolina could start to see an impact on gas prices. North Carolina has two major pipelines that supply from the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 1:16 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

