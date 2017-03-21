Hurricane Matthew Victim Wins $100,000 Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

MAXTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Robeson County man plans to use his $100,000 lottery prize to replace the roof on his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew back in October.

“During the flood, I felt like something good had to be coming,” said Ronnie Oxendine of Maxton. “I just felt that we gave so much to other people.”

Oxendine’s good luck occurred after he stopped by the Discount Tobacco & Market on East Fourth Avenue in Red Springs and got a $5 Mega Bucks ticket.

“When I scanned my ticket and realized I won,” Oxendine said. “I thought, ‘Is this really happening?’”

It was, and he claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Oxendine took home $69,502.

“I feel blessed to get this,” Oxendine said. “We’ve experienced the bad. Now we’d like to experience the good.”

