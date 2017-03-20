I-40 Reopens After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailers

I-40 Business accident shuts down all lanes. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - An accident involving two tractor-trailers shut down all lanes on U.S. Highway 421 earlier Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

The closures impacted the northbound lanes near the 5th Street exit. Officials on scene said one driver was taken to a nearby hospital.





Crews worked to clear the debris including oil and scrap metal from the roadway. All lanes have reopened.

