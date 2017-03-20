WFMY
I-40 Reopens After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailers

Traffic Backed Up On I-40 Business West

March 20, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -  An accident involving two tractor-trailers shut down all lanes on U.S. Highway 421 earlier Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

The closures impacted the northbound lanes near the 5th Street exit. Officials on scene said one driver was taken to a nearby hospital. 


Crews worked to clear the debris including oil and scrap metal from the roadway. All lanes have reopened. 

