I-40 Reopens After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - An accident involving two tractor-trailers shut down all lanes on U.S. Highway 421 earlier Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem.
The closures impacted the northbound lanes near the 5th Street exit. Officials on scene said one driver was taken to a nearby hospital.
Crews worked to clear the debris including oil and scrap metal from the roadway. All lanes have reopened.
