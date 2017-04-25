‘I Haven't Seen This Much Water in Years'

Red Slide Park under water in Haw River.

HAW RIVER, NC – Four days of continuous rain left many areas in North Carolina facing major flooding.

Many people News 2 talked with said the same thing- it’s been years since they’ve seen this much standing water from a rain storm.

“That last time it was that high, was in 1996, was about 21 years ago,” said Haw River resident, Crystal Kimrey.

The 34-year-old lives on Lang St. in Haw River, not too far away from Red Slide Park, which was under water as of Tuesday afternoon.

Many people in the community stood around the perimeter of the park, talking with each other and pointing at the park, which looked more like a lake.

“Everybody’s kind of in awe of what they’re seeing,” said Kimrey, who added the last time she saw this much water was during Hurricane Fran.

Kimrey took a picture of her front yard before she went into work. At 9:30 in the morning, parts of Lang St. were shut down as the water inched closer and closer to Kimrey’s front door.

“It has to be pretty, pretty deep. It covered the shelter which I would say is at least 10 foot hig and it was to the top of that,” Kimrey explained. “We’re weren’t necessarily worried about it getting into our house just whether or not we would have a way to leave it we need to.”

A Haw River police officer driving around the perimeter of the park told News 2, he expects the water to recede sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday. Afterwards, a lot of clean-up is expected to take place.

Meanwhile, at the Bermuda Country Club in Advance, NC, workers are also playing the waiting game.

"The flooding impacted the back nine of each golf course. We were only able to play the front nine of each gold course,” said General Manager Doug Hoffnan.

Earlier in the morning, a picture was snapped of one of the maintenance workers standing waist deep in water on the course. The worked, Steve Clemo is over 6 ft. tall and the water hit him almost above his chest.

“Depending on how fast it recedes and how fast we recover will depend on how much we actually lose. We have some events this weekend that we are concerned about,” said Hoffnan.

Again, Hoffnan said it’s been years since the course flooded. He remembers a small flood in 2010 but said the last time water reached as high as it did on Tuesday was at least 15 years prior.

Clean-up, said Hoffnan, will begin as soon as the water recedes and they are willing to work overtime to get the course prepared for weekend events.

Bermuda Run Country Club. Submitted photo.

“We’ll have to get it with hoses and wash the grass off and get front end loaders and scoop it off and get rid of all that dirt that was left behind.”

Hoffnan said he’s not worried about critters and snakes floating onto the course and laughed as he added, “The geese sure are enjoying themselves!”

© 2017 WFMY-TV