Ice, Freezing Rain Cause Power Outages in Surry, Forsyth Counties

A powerline catches fire on Church St. near Northern Guilford. (Junior Woods photo)

Some in the Piedmont experienced power issues on the biggest television viewing day of the year after some icy weather Sunday morning.

In Surry County, 1,671 were without power according to Duke Energy's power outage map around 6 p.m. Much of the area got freezing rain Sunday that caused havoc on power lines.

The map estimated the power would be restored around 8:30 p.m., which would be about halftime of the Super Bowl.

Forsyth County had similar problems earlier in the afternoon. Most got power back eventually.

About 3,000 without power in Forsyth County after glaze of ice. #ncwx @wfmy pic.twitter.com/3P4zatdU2t — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 4, 2018

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY