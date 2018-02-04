WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 31 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Ice, Freezing Rain Cause Power Outages in Surry, Forsyth Counties

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:08 PM. EST February 04, 2018

Some in the Piedmont experienced power issues on the biggest television viewing day of the year after some icy weather Sunday morning.

In Surry County, 1,671 were without power according to Duke Energy's power outage map around 6 p.m. Much of the area got freezing rain Sunday that caused havoc on power lines.

The map estimated the power would be restored around 8:30 p.m., which would be about halftime of the Super Bowl.

Forsyth County had similar problems earlier in the afternoon. Most got power back eventually. 

 Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories