In-Store Fire Causes Elkin Walmart To Close

CC Camp Volunteer Fire Dept. photo

ELKIN, NC - A fire broke out in part of a Walmart in Elkin Tuesday night, briefly closing the store.

The Surry County Fire Marshal's office said the case is still under investigation by Elkin Police, Elkin Fire Dept. and SBI. There was no structural damage to the store, located on CC Camp Road.

The CC Camp Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

The store is expected to reopen soon.

