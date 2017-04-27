Infant Dies In Custody of Forsyth Co. Social Services

The Forsyth County Department of Social Services reports an infant in their custody died Sunday night. The county says the death was unexpected.
Guilford County is reviewing the circumstances and will turn over their findings to law enforcement if necessary.
The county released a statement Thursday saying "our heart goes out to the biological family, foster family and social workers involved in the case."
