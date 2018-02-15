Injured 'I-40 Owl' Recovering After Being Hit by Car

Photo from Carolina Raptor Center

The injured 'I-40 owl' that a North Carolina State Trooper and tow truck driver saved in the median of the highway is going through physical therapy and making progress.

The owl is still recovering from a broken wing at the Carolina Raptor Center in Charlotte. Its condition is improving, but there's still swelling around the shoulder.

"The bone is going to heal just fine," said Michelle Miller Houck, the Associate Executive Director at the Center. "The shoulder muscles will tell the tale of the bird. How well the shoulder recovers is the key to recovery."

Houck says whether or not the bird will be released is still up in the air and likely won't be known for another couple of months. As of Thursday, the owl had been at the Center for three weeks.

RELATED: Hurt Owl Rescued From I-40 By NC Trooper Out Of Surgery

The owl was found on the median near the Union Cross Road exit of I-40 in Kernersville last month.

RELATED: NC Trooper, Tow Truck Driver Rescue Injured Owl From I-40 in Kernersville

There's a pin in the bird's left wing after his surgery. Houck says the bone is healing but there's still some swelling on his shoulder from the injury.

Highway Patrolman Landon Mendenhall found the owl on the median near the Union Cross Road exit in Kernersville last month. After a tow truck driver who pulled over to help, Mendenhall was able to get close enough to wrap the bird in a t-shirt and put him in his patrol car.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY