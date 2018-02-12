Inmate Dies In Alamance County Jail

Voters in Mebane's South Melville precinct are talented at choosing political winners

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- The Alamance County Sheriff's department says an inmate died in jail over the weekend.

Officials say Burlington Police arrested 49-year-old Daryl Augustus Carter on Tuesday, February 6 on a fugitive from justice warrant. He had waived extradition, and was awaiting pick up from authorities in Georgia. He was being held under a $100,000 bond.

Carter was booked at 4:15 p.m. and at the time of his admittance, they say he complained of flu-like symptoms. Officials say medical staff within the facility attended to him and due to a diagnosis of possible flu, the inmate was isolated.

On February 11, during regular rounds, which are conducted every 30 minutes, detention officers found Carter on his bunk, unresponsive. Medical staff and Alamance County EMS were immediately notified, and efforts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into it, which is protocol for in-custody deaths. The Alamance County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

