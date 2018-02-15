Inmate Said He Was 'Going to Kill' Alamance Co. Sheriff, Threw Bodily Fluid at Officer

Marcus James Wooden

An Alamance County inmate is accused of making death threats against several county officials, including Sheriff Terry Johnson, and throwing bodily fluid at a detention officer.

Marcus Wooden was booked into the Alamance Co. Detention Center on Feb. 7 for multiple charges, including Assault on a Female and Common Law Robbery.

Burlington police were trying to serve warrants on Wooden, who barricaded himself inside his apartment on Whitsett Street and refused to leave. He eventually came out after officers used tear gas to force Wooden from the residence. He had a secured bond set at $350,000.

While in custody, warrants say Wooden, 29, made verbal threats against some officials, saying he was 'going to kill' them.

Threats were made against:

Alamance County Chief District Court Judge Bradley Reid Allen, Sr.

Alamance County Assistant District Attorney William Harrison

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson

Burlington Police Officer, Sgt. H.S. Brown

Earlier this week, Wooden was also charged after deputies say he kicked and punched detention officers trying to move him from his cell and assaulted an officer who tried to stop him from flooding his cell by throwing an unknown bodily fluid on him.

Wooden's bond was increased by a million dollars after the new charges.

